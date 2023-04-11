‘We are grateful for our firefighters’: Officials investigating Dimmitt dairy farm explosion

DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - The explosion at the South Fork Dairy Plant is under investigation by the Texas State Fire Marshal.

According to the Castro County Sheriff, Sal Rivera, the dairy plant has around 60 employees in Dimmitt and was the biggest fire he has ever seen.

“It was very big, I was north of Dimmitt and was able to see it heading this way, coming to the location you could tell the magnitude of it, it was really big. I’ve seen buildings fully engulfed with fire and smoke, it was just big,” said Sheriff Rivera.

Mayor Roger Malone says firefighters rescued one person who was in the building at the time of the fire.

“We are grateful for our volunteer firefighters. When we need them, they show up,” said the Mayor.

NewsChannel 10 is in contact with the University Medical Center in Lubbock where at least one person is receiving treatment for their injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.