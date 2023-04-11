Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘We are grateful for our firefighters’: Officials investigating Dimmitt dairy farm explosion

The explosion at the South Fork Dairy Plant is under investigation by the Texas State Fire...
The explosion at the South Fork Dairy Plant is under investigation by the Texas State Fire Marshal.(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - The explosion at the South Fork Dairy Plant is under investigation by the Texas State Fire Marshal.

According to the Castro County Sheriff, Sal Rivera, the dairy plant has around 60 employees in Dimmitt and was the biggest fire he has ever seen.

“It was very big, I was north of Dimmitt and was able to see it heading this way, coming to the location you could tell the magnitude of it, it was really big. I’ve seen buildings fully engulfed with fire and smoke, it was just big,” said Sheriff Rivera.

Mayor Roger Malone says firefighters rescued one person who was in the building at the time of the fire.

“We are grateful for our volunteer firefighters. When we need them, they show up,” said the Mayor.

NewsChannel 10 is in contact with the University Medical Center in Lubbock where at least one person is receiving treatment for their injuries.

Team Coverage of Dimmitt dairy farm explosion
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt

Crews responded to an explosion that happened at South Fork Dairy in Dimmit on Monday.

South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Upwards of 18,000 cattle lost in explosion at Dimmitt dairy farm

Initial reports say that upwards of 18,000 cattle were lost in the fire last night at the South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt.

Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion...
Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt

Officials said one person is in critical condition after an explosion last night at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt.

South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
New in Amarillo: Industrial family businesses with Tx Panhandle roots come to town
New in Amarillo: Industrial family businesses with Tx Panhandle roots come to town
Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of a semi rollover on I-40 westbound at...
Amarillo officials responding to semi rollover on I-40

Latest News

South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Reports: Upwards of 18,000 cattle lost in explosion at Dimmitt dairy farm
Clovis police arrested a murder suspect in Texas after a deadly shooting on Monday.
Murder suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Clovis
The Amarillo Police Department is expanding its capabilities in community engagement efforts by...
Amarillo police SPIDR Tech platform expanding capabilities with community engagement