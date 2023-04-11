Who's Hiring?
Multiple sources report 1 hospitalized after explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt

By Alyssa Riggs and Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple sources are reporting that one person was airlifted after an explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt last night.

Information is limited, but the explosion happened around 8:00 p.m. on Monday in Castro County.

UMC Health System confirmed they took in patients.

Multiple agencies, including Lamb County fire and EMS, Muleshoe Fire Department, and Tulia Volunteer Fire Department, are responded to the explosion.

NewsChannel 10 has crews at the scene right now and is working to get more information.

We will continue to bring you more information when it becomes available.

South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)(Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt(Courtesy)
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt(Courtesy)

