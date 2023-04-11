Multiple sources report 1 hospitalized after explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt

DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple sources are reporting that one person was airlifted after an explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt last night.

Information is limited, but the explosion happened around 8:00 p.m. on Monday in Castro County.

UMC Health System confirmed they took in patients.

Multiple agencies, including Lamb County fire and EMS, Muleshoe Fire Department, and Tulia Volunteer Fire Department, are responded to the explosion.

South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin) (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)

