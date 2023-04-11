Reports: Upwards of 18,000 cattle lost in explosion at Dimmitt dairy farm

DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - Initial reports say that upwards of 18,000 cattle were lost in the fire last night at the South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt.

At this time, we know only a small percentage of the cows at the facility survived.

The surviving cattle have moved to a separate facility that has the same owner as South Fork Dairy.

The numbers are not confirmed by officials yet, but we know the loss was in the thousands.

“Your count probably is close to that. There’s some that survived, there’s some that are probably injured to the point where they’ll have to be destroyed,” said Castro County Sheriff, Sal Rivera.

NewsChannel 10 has reached out to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality.

They have a crew on the scene that is assessing the damage.

Texas AgriLife has not been called to help.

WARNING: Graphic images below:

