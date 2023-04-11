Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Reports: Upwards of 18,000 cattle lost in explosion at Dimmitt dairy farm

By KyLeah Frazier and Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - Initial reports say that upwards of 18,000 cattle were lost in the fire last night at the South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt.

At this time, we know only a small percentage of the cows at the facility survived.

The surviving cattle have moved to a separate facility that has the same owner as South Fork Dairy.

The numbers are not confirmed by officials yet, but we know the loss was in the thousands.

“Your count probably is close to that. There’s some that survived, there’s some that are probably injured to the point where they’ll have to be destroyed,” said Castro County Sheriff, Sal Rivera.

NewsChannel 10 has reached out to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality.

They have a crew on the scene that is assessing the damage.

Texas AgriLife has not been called to help.

WARNING: Graphic images below:

Caption
Team Coverage of Dimmitt dairy farm explosion
‘We are grateful for our firefighters’: Officials investigating Dimmitt dairy farm explosion

The explosion at the South Fork Dairy Plant is under investigation by the Texas State Fire Marshal.

Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion...
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt

Crews responded to an explosion that happened at South Fork Dairy in Dimmit on Monday.

Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt

One person was critically injured and an unknown amount of cattle were killed in the South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt.

A dairy farm caught on fire in Dimmitt yesterday. (Courtesy)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
Fire crews responding to explosion at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
New in Amarillo: Industrial family businesses with Tx Panhandle roots come to town
New in Amarillo: Industrial family businesses with Tx Panhandle roots come to town
Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of a semi rollover on I-40 westbound at...
Amarillo officials responding to semi rollover on I-40

Latest News

South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
The explosion at the South Fork Dairy Plant is under investigation by the Texas State Fire...
‘We are grateful for our firefighters’: Officials investigating Dimmitt dairy farm explosion
Clovis police arrested a murder suspect in Texas after a deadly shooting on Monday.
Murder suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Clovis
The Amarillo Police Department is expanding its capabilities in community engagement efforts by...
Amarillo police SPIDR Tech platform expanding capabilities with community engagement