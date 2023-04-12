‘It was crazy’: Dimmitt community shocked by massive dairy farm explosion

DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - The explosion at the South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt rocked the city and surrounding area.

The explosion, which caused a massive fire and smoke plume, took responders hours to bring it under control. The explosion could be seen for miles, including in several surrounding towns.

“It was lowkey, crazy to hear about because we were just chilling and then we just heard a boom. Then we look in the distance and there’s just a big cloud,” says Renzo Sullivan, a Dimmitt resident.

Residents in Dimmitt say it was hard to miss.

“We look up, we’re inside and we go out and look through the window, and we just see clouds. It was like an explosion,” said Maleki Laurent, a Dimmitt resident. “The whole thing was on fire, and it was crazy.”

Many saw the huge plume of smoke from surrounding towns, and were stunned at the sheer size of the smoke and fire.

“It was crazy. And there was big, massive black air and it looked like fog in the street. And it was all burnt--the place,” says Kennedy Cleraman, another Dimmitt resident.

Residents say not only was it extremely unexpected, they were very concerned about the workers at the cattle at South Fork and what it would do to the economy.

“That’s a lot of the money that we have and then a lot of milk also too. So I think it’s really crazy that that happened,” says Alex Aguilar, a Dimmitt resident.

“It was crazy because it’s like something like that happening here is like kind of unheard of, you know. So it was just like it was a mind-blowing thing to hear,” said Sullivan. “It is kind of painful because it’s like that’s kind of what we do here, and that’s how we get our money for like the city and all that. So that’s just a major drop for us.”

Graphic Warning: Some people may find these images disturbing.

