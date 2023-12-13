New Mexico rural health care organizations awarded $80 million in grants

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced 45 rural health care organizations are recipients for $80 million from the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund.

The list of awardees includes a diverse range of health care services in rural areas, and each organization will receive funds to expand existing and create new health care services, according to a press release.

“The Rural Health Care Delivery Fund is making sure that no matter what part of New Mexico you call home, you have access to high quality and affordable health care,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

Included in the list of awardees are:

Presbyterian Healthcare Services, serving Chaves, Curry, Grant and Taos counties

Presbyterian Medical Services, serving McKinley, Cibola, Luna, Otero, Torrance and Quay counties

Krossroads Integrative Health and Recovery Solutions, Inc., serving Colfax, Union, San Miguel, Mora Guadalupe, Taos and Harding counties

Three Suns Birth, serving Curry, Roosevelt, Lincoln and Eddy counties

La Casa Family Health Center, serving Roosevelt and Curry counties

Roswell Surgery Center LLC, serving Chaves, Eddy, Lea, Lincoln, Roosevelt, De Baca, Otero, Curry and Guadalupe counties

Coronado Care Center LLC, serving Roosevelt County

Mental Health Resources, Inc., serving De Baca, Harding, Quay, Roosevelt and Curry counties

“The Rural Health Care Delivery Fund is a significant step in improving access to quality health care for New Mexicans living in rural and frontier communities,” said Kari Armijo, cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department. “This funding also advances our commitment to support New Mexico’s health care workforce.”

The $80 million Rural Health Care Delivery Fund was created earlier this year. The press release states this announcement comes after an initial distribution of $18 million to 11 rural health care organizations.

To learn more about the New Mexico Rural Health Care Delivery Fund and the full list of the 45 awardees, visit the Human Services Department website.

