TWC gives grants to Panhandle schools and Plains Dairy

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded over $1 million in grants to local schools and Plains Dairy.

The TWC Commissioner Representing Labor, Alberto Trevino III, will present multiple ceremonial checks at Frank Phillips College on Thursday, Sept 14 at 3 p.m. as well as another check at Plains Dairy on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

According to a news release, TWC has awarded four Jobs and Education for Texans grants to support career training at educational institutions in the Panhandle as well as a Skills Development Fund grant to Plains Dairy.

The recipients for these grants are:

Frank Phillips College received a $212,515 grant for equipment to train 50 students as diesel mechanic specialists.

Amarillo College received a $346,340 grant to train 80 students as industrial machinery mechanics.

Perryton ISD received a $232,225 grant to train 141 students as welders in partnership with Frank Phillips College.

Sunray ISD received a $172,810 grant to train 50 students as welders in partnership with Amarillo College.

Plains Dairy also received a grant for $154,985 to upskill 127 employees of Plains Dairy with industry-relevant training in manufacturing, merchandising, forklift operations, transportation, food safety and more.

SDF grants help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, local workforce development boards and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training for Texas businesses of all sizes.

TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs of developing career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical college, school districts and charter schools.

Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

