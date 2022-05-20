‘Beautiful skies and scenery’: Red River open for tourism despite wildfires

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite the recent wildfires in New Mexico, Red River is encouraging visitors to come and enjoy what the town has to offer.

Carson National Forest is closed due to the wildfires, but Red River has many activities for visitors.

Texans bring in roughly 250,000 visitors to Red River annually, with many of those coming from West Texas. Texas tourist impacts the town greatly.

“Texas, particularly West Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, those are two of our largest markets that we have,” said Max Khudiakov, tourism and economic development director of Red River.

The town of Red River has not been impacted by any fires, with the fire being roughly 100 miles away from the town, but the it is under strict fire restrictions.

“The air quality has not been impacted by the smoke or anything like that,” Khudiakov said. “We have, you know, beautiful blue skies, beautiful scenery, cooler temperatures. We’d like to welcome everybody back for their summer vacation. It might look a little bit different than usually but you can still enjoy it.”

The town asks visitors to use UL-approved propane grills for barbecuing, and smoking is only permitted on the pavement and inside vehicles. No open flame fires are allowed within the town limits.

“Our local restaurants are open for really delicious meals, shops are also open,” Khudiakov said. “The town is finishing up constructing a new pump track at Mallette Park, which is going to be a really interesting thing to do in town. Besides that, white water rafting at Rio Grande is also available.”

Other suggested activities include taking a fly-fishing tour, biking around town, taking a thrill ride at the go cart track, relaxing at the Ojo Caliente Hot Springs Resort, touring the Enchanted Circle and visiting Eagle Nest State Park to go shore fishing.

