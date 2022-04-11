Amarillo firefighters extinguish fire at abandoned apartment building

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters battled a fire at an abandoned apartment building Sunday.

The fire took place around 4:00 p.m. at 103 S. Monroe Street.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke and fire coming from the window of a single unit in the apartment building.

Crews made entry and had the fire under control within eight minutes, according to AFD.

There were no injuries and AFD said the vacant building has a recent history of vagrants setting fires.

AFD asks the public to be alert around vacant structures and report suspicious activity to authorities.

