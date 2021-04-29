Amarillo man wanted on aggravated sexual assault of a child

By Bailie Myers | April 29, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 8:11 AM

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Officials identified the man as 18-year-old Andrew Kent Jeffries.

He is described as six-feet-seven-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

