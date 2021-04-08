Joel Murray commits to Long Beach State, saying goodbye to West Texas A&M

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Last week West Texas A&M men’s basketball guard Joel Murray announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal, and now he’s found his new home, saying goodbye to the Lonestar state. The 6′ junior is off to California, committing to DI Long Beach State University, a team that finished (6-12) overall last season and competes in the Big West Conference.
Murray leaves behind a legacy at WT after leading the Buffs to their first DII National Championship game. The Lone Star Conference’s leading scorer averaged 23.3 points per game, totaling 513 points. Next season marks the first time Murray will play for a team that is not in the state of Texas.
”They care more about getting to know me instead of just basketball. I feel like I’ve displayed a lot of basketball through my three years of playing college basketball, so that meant a lot to me,” said Murray. “Overall just the relationships I had prior to them even calling me played a big role. My mom actually has a house out there in Long Beach, so I get to see her more so that would be nice.“
Murray has a maximum of two years of eligibility left in college basketball.
