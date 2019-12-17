Rangers searching for missing man at Lake Meredith

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Rangers with the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area are searching this morning for a man who went missing Sunday night.
According to the Stinnett Police Department, Ryan Kennedy went hunting and camping at Lake Meredith on Sunday but did not return home.
That night, rangers found the man’s truck and boat trailer, but there was no sign of the man.
Rangers began a ground search on Sunday and initiated a water search yesterday morning.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens and the Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting with the search.
Monday afternoon, search and rescue teams found items belonging to Kennedy on the water, but Kennedy and his boat are still missing.
Officials said the search will continue this morning.
If anyone has information on Kennedy, please call the Lake Meredith headquarters at (806) 857-3151.
