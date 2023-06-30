Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘I’ll never forget my 3-year-old screaming’: Mothers, victims of the Perryton tornado share their story

By Devyn Darmstetter and Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Cleanup efforts are still ongoing two weeks after a fatal tornado tore through the City of Perryton, which for some people was a life-changing experience.

Two mothers shared their frightening experience, Bella Ramirez recalls what it was like as the storm hit.

“The roof started ripping off and I saw it and so I just covered both of their eyes and held on as tight as I could and, and just prayed for it to be over. You know, I’ll never forget my three year old she was just screaming at the top of her lungs. I’ll never forget that.”

Still in disbelief, Teresa Castillo recalls that day.

“Never never I mean, I panic when it comes to weather, I’m always watching the weather and everything but never had it crossed my mind that a tornado would hit Perryton,” said Teresa Castillo, Perryton tornado victim.

Despite losing her home, Castillo has been helping the Red Cross by translating for other victims in her community.

“I mean, the Red Cross has done so much for me already, you know, so I figured I could help them and what I could try to help out in the community,” says Castillo.

Overall, those in Perryton consider themselves lucky.

“You know, praise God that we’re okay, we’re genuinely blessed to be alive,” said Ramirez.

Those who would like to donate and help Perryton victims can click here.

Live from Perryton with the latest on cleanup efforts

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested two people for a robbery at the Sam’s Club parking lot Monday.
Amarillo police arrest 2 for Monday robbery at Sam’s Club
Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on South Washington Street.
Police on scene of crash, rollover on South Washington Street
Amarillo police said a 17 year old is wanted on sexual assault charges.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: 17 year old wanted on sexual assault charges turns himself in
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
Nancy Mascarenas
Police investigating homicide after Clovis woman killed in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56...
How you can help the Perryton survivors after deadly tornado
VIDEO: Perryton tornado victims share their stories
Heavy rain has tremendous impact on Lake Meredith
GOOD NEWS: Heavy rain has tremendous impact on Lake Meredith
Hobert ‘Gunny’ Brown to share reflections about serving in the military