Donate to Perryton survivors after deadly tornado

Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56...
Ochiltree County Sheriff's Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56 injured and at least two missing. Perryton is also without power Friday morning.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - As officials assess damage after a tornado swept through Perryton, community members are able to donate to the survivors.

Here are the different ways to donate:

Official FirstBank Southwest account for Perryton survivors:

The Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster Serving the Texas Panhandle set up an account at FirstBank Southwest for monetary donations.

Money donated to the account will benefit those who survived the tornado in Perryton.

The community can make a donation at any FirstBank Southwest locations in Perryton, Booker, Pampa, Amarillo or Hereford. Donations can also be made by calling one of these branches.

When making a monetary donation, state that your donation is to benefit the survivors of the Perryton, Texas Tornado.

Also, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is encouraging tornado victims to self-report property damage once it is safe to do so by using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool online.

Perryton ISD monetary donations:

Perryton ISD said they are taking monetary donations to buy supplies for the Perryton community and those in need.

The donation is through cash app and Venmo. They donations will go to the Chase Your Dream account, Perryton ISD said.

Encounter Church taking donations:

Encounter Church in Amarillo is taking donations this morning until noon.

Donors can give water, blankets, flashlights, batteries, toiletries, snacks, etc.

Donations can be dropped off at the church, 200 Tascosa Rd.

J’s Bar & Grill taking donations:

J’s Bar & Grill is sending donations to Perryton this morning at 11:00 a.m.

They are asking for water, Gatorade, non-perishable foods, blankets, flashlights, baby items such as diapers, etc.

The donations will go to the survivors.

