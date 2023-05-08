WT Great Books Series featuring Amarillo-born author

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will highlight an Amarillo-born author’s story during its May Great Books Series.

George Saunders’ “Ghoul” will be discussed by Greg Rohloff, a part-time English instructor at both WT and Amarillo College, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom.

The story is about the dissolution of the American workplace and the devaluation of work, though it’s told through the framework of a haunted-house employee whose work-life balance are thoroughly out of whack, Rohloff said.

The discussion series is open to anyone who has or hasn’t read the book, said Dr. Daniel Bloom, Great Books organizer and associate professor of philosophy.

Saunders teaches creative writing at Syracuse University. His novel, “Lincoln in the Bardo,” won the Booker Prize in 2017, and his short stories have been featured in The New Yorker, according to a press release.

The Great Books monthly lecture series is hosted by WT professors and guest lecturers. It began in 2011 and is traditionally held on the second Tuesday of the month.

To register for the May discussion, email Dr. Bloom at dbloom@wtamu.edu.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.