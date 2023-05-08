Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WT Great Books Series featuring Amarillo-born author

Greg Rohloff will lead WT's Great Books discussion of an Amarillo-born author.
Greg Rohloff will lead WT's Great Books discussion of an Amarillo-born author.(WT)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will highlight an Amarillo-born author’s story during its May Great Books Series.

George Saunders’ “Ghoul” will be discussed by Greg Rohloff, a part-time English instructor at both WT and Amarillo College, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom.

The story is about the dissolution of the American workplace and the devaluation of work, though it’s told through the framework of a haunted-house employee whose work-life balance are thoroughly out of whack, Rohloff said.

The discussion series is open to anyone who has or hasn’t read the book, said Dr. Daniel Bloom, Great Books organizer and associate professor of philosophy.

Saunders teaches creative writing at Syracuse University. His novel, “Lincoln in the Bardo,” won the Booker Prize in 2017, and his short stories have been featured in The New Yorker, according to a press release.

The Great Books monthly lecture series is hosted by WT professors and guest lecturers. It began in 2011 and is traditionally held on the second Tuesday of the month.

To register for the May discussion, email Dr. Bloom at dbloom@wtamu.edu.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo.
2 dead after head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
May 6 Local Election Results
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting, sending one man to the...
APD investigating overnight shooting, sending one man to the hospital
One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning near downtown...
1 wounded after early morning shooting near downtown Amarillo
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

The Discovery Center is bringing back Parents’ Night Out in time for Mother’s Day Friday evening.
Discovery Center hosting Parents’ Night Out for Mother’s Day
The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center will be offering free subscriptions...
InfantRisk Center offering free subscriptions to health, safety apps for Mother’s Day
New in Amarillo: Jump for joy or take out your aggression at 2 new hot spots
New in Amarillo: Jump for joy or take out your aggression at 2 new hot spots
chat
THE CHAT: Rhonda has your Eye on Wellness