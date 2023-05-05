Clovis house fire that left 2 children dead now investigated as homicide

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis fire that left two children dead Wednesday is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, District Attorney Quentin Ray said police will be releasing more information later on Friday.

Clovis first responders were called to 206 Axtell Street around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to reports of smoke.

When officers arrived on the scene, an adult was standing on top of the roof of the house.

Officers said a 1-year-old and 2-year-old died in the fire.

A third child was carried away from the scene.

The state fire marshal is investigating the blaze.

Officers have decline to release the names of the victims.

