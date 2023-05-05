Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Clovis house fire that left 2 children dead now investigated as homicide

The Clovis fire that left two children dead Wednesday is being investigated as a homicide....
The Clovis fire that left two children dead Wednesday is being investigated as a homicide. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis fire that left two children dead Wednesday is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, District Attorney Quentin Ray said police will be releasing more information later on Friday.

Clovis first responders were called to 206 Axtell Street around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to reports of smoke.

When officers arrived on the scene, an adult was standing on top of the roof of the house.

Officers said a 1-year-old and 2-year-old died in the fire.

A third child was carried away from the scene.

The state fire marshal is investigating the blaze.

Officers have decline to release the names of the victims.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police said a woman has life-threatening injuries after a rollover early Thursday...
Amarillo police: Woman seriously injured after rollover on I-40
Amarillo Police Department responding to crash, traffic lanes being affected
Amarillo Police Department responding to crash, traffic lanes being affected
A person has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle hit him on Interstate 40 in Amarillo.
1 with life-threatening injuries after hit by vehicle on I-40 in Amarillo
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols died of blows to the head, autopsy shows
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash south of Panhandle, resulting in...
DPS investigating crash south of Panhandle that left 1 person dead

Latest News

The Discovery Center is holding a job fair May 6 for teachers looking to make some extra money...
Discovery Center hosting summer job fair for teachers
Two Amarillo school district teachers were announced as the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year...
Amarillo school district announces 2022-2023 teachers of the year
A 15-year-old was arrested after one person was wounded in a shooting yesterday on Belleview.
Amarillo police: 15-year-old arrested in Thursday shooting on Belleview
The Downtown Amarillo Public Library will feature a traveling exhibition starting Monday.
Amarillo Public Library hosting exhibit, programs on human migration