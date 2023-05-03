Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

2 children killed in Wednesday morning house fire in Clovis

Two children are dead after a Wednesday morning house fire in Clovis, N.M.
Two children are dead after a Wednesday morning house fire in Clovis, N.M.(MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Two children are dead after a Wednesday morning house fire in Clovis, N.M.

About 9:30 a.m. this morning, Clovis fire crews and other first responders were called about smoke coming out of a home in the area of Axtell Street and East 2nd Street, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

When police and fire crews arrived on scene, an adult was standing on the roof of the house. They also learned that three children were in a room on the second floor.

Police had to hold back a woman who was fighting to get into the home, the Eastern New Mexico News said.

A person carried a child wrapped in a blanket away from the fire.

A one-year-old and a two-year-old were found dead as fire crews were bringing the blaze under control, the Eastern New Mexico News said.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department has released the identity of the man found dead near the Walmart...
Canyon police identify missing Amarillo man found dead Monday
The Canyon Police Department responded to a body that was was found earlier today, in the area...
Canyon Police identify body found near Walmart as missing person from Amarillo
Amarillo Police Department is releasing more details about a Monday shooting in northeast...
Amarillo police release new details on Monday shooting that left 1 injured
Officials said a Childress woman is dead after a homicide in Memphis.
Authorities: Childress woman dead after homicide in Memphis, Texas
Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team is working an active scene in east...
Wanted man arrested after active police situation at Stuart Drive near Eastern Street

Latest News

The deadline for ordering personalized Center City banners for 2023 graduates is Friday.
Center City graduate banner deadline Friday
This year Amarillo College and Imperial Valley College of California are sharing the top award...
Amarillo College celebrates Aspen Prize during State of College Celebration
The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites the public to it’s 2023 Cinco de Mayo Fajita...
Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosting 2023 Fajita Festival
Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team is working an active scene in east...
Wanted man arrested after active police situation at Stuart Drive near Eastern Street