Amarillo police release new details on Monday shooting that left 1 injured

Amarillo Police Department is releasing more details about a Monday shooting in northeast...
Amarillo Police Department is releasing more details about a Monday shooting in northeast Amarillo.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is releasing more details about a Monday shooting in northeast Amarillo.

Officials said about 3:25 p.m., officers were called to a home in the area of Northeast 12th Avenue and Iris Street on a shooting.

Police found a 28-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooter was identified as a 19-year-old man, police said.

Witnesses told investigators that there was a fight in the street. The 28-year-old man left and came back with the baseball bat, police said.

Officials said he tried to attack the 19-year-old with the bat and was shot.

The 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested, and APD is investigating the shooting.

