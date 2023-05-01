APD: Afternoon shooting left 1 person with life-threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting earlier this afternoon.

According to APD, at around 3:25 p.m. officers were called to the area of Iris street, next to northeast 12 avenue, on a shooting.

When officers arrived, one man had a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say all parties involved have been detained.

We will continue to update as more information comes in.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.