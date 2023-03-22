Who's Hiring?
Termites predicted to flourish in wet summer months in the Texas Panhandle

The Panhandle could be a little wetter this summer and that means termites could be an issue.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle could be a little wetter this summer and that means termites could be an issue.

Bugs Burney Pest Control says termites are common in the Panhandle and thrive in a wet environment. Warmer weather is among us which means termites are near.

“In most cases when the temperatures get up to 75 degrees and our first rain, termites are triggered to swarm. They do over $33 billion worth of damage in the United States,” said Norma Burney, owner of Bugs Burney Pest Control.

Burney also says to keep termites at bay, remove wood piles and check soil spots outside of your home as a way to prevent termites.

‘Doppler’ Dave, Chief Meteorologist for NewsChannel 10 is hopeful for a rainy summer, but wants you to be aware of an increased termite population.

“They’re here and I think when we get into the warmer, wetter times of the year, that’s when they’re more active. Additional moisture goes to reason that would probably be a better environment for them to flourish,” said ‘Doppler’ Dave.

Burney suggests having your home inspected every two to three years to save money on termite damage.

