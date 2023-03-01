Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police investigating early morning shooting at Crunch Fitness

Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting at Crunch Fitness.
Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting at Crunch Fitness.(Source: Gray News)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting at Crunch Fitness.

APD said about 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called about shots fired inside of Crunch Fitness, located at 2020 S. Georgia St..

Offices were told that a man had been chasing another man around the gym and was shooting at him.

Police found and detained both men. No injuries were reported.

A gun was also located.

At this time, no arrests have been made, but APD Violent Crimes detectives are on scene investigating.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Piper aircraft with two people and one dog onboard made an emergency landing at the Rick...
Piper aircraft with 2 people, 1 dog onboard make emergency landing at Amarillo airport
Two people were killed and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40...
2 killed, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-40 west of Vega, I-40 eastbound now open
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Alexis Garza, 15, and Legond Garza, her newborn son
Austin police looking for teen mom who ran away from state facility with newborn son
Vote for your favorite businesses in this year’s Viewers Choice Awards here!
Viewers Choice Awards 2023

Latest News

Randall County Fire Department
‘Our first priority is going to be life safety’: Randall County Fire Department prepares for high winds
VIDEO: Randall County Fire prepares for windy weather
VIDEO: Devyn Darmstetter, Live at FIVE, Randall County Fire prepares for windy weather
Fit for the Cure
Amarillo Dillard’s hosts event ‘Fit for the Cure’ for breast cancer awareness
VIDEO: Alumni speak out after Highland Park ISD cuts Theatre, Speech & Debate programs
VIDEO: Alumni speak out after Highland Park ISD cuts Theatre, Speech & Debate programs