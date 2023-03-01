Amarillo police investigating early morning shooting at Crunch Fitness
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting at Crunch Fitness.
APD said about 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called about shots fired inside of Crunch Fitness, located at 2020 S. Georgia St..
Offices were told that a man had been chasing another man around the gym and was shooting at him.
Police found and detained both men. No injuries were reported.
A gun was also located.
At this time, no arrests have been made, but APD Violent Crimes detectives are on scene investigating.
