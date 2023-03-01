Amarillo police investigating early morning shooting at Crunch Fitness

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting at Crunch Fitness.

APD said about 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called about shots fired inside of Crunch Fitness, located at 2020 S. Georgia St..

Offices were told that a man had been chasing another man around the gym and was shooting at him.

Police found and detained both men. No injuries were reported.

A gun was also located.

At this time, no arrests have been made, but APD Violent Crimes detectives are on scene investigating.

