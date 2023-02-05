Who's Hiring?
Woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel

Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit investigating
(Storyblocks)
By Alissa Spangler
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a morning homicide in east Amarillo.

Amarillo police say they were called to a hotel near 46th and East I-40 on a report of a possible homicide around 7:30 this morning.

Officers found 31-year-old Kendra Vela dead in a room with apparent gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made.

