Avery Carter leads the charge for the Lady Rebels after ACL recovery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Lady Rebels have started the 2022-2023 campaign off strong going 13-2 so far. A big part of that hot start is junior Avery Carter. Carter was out her whole sophomore year due to a torn ACL.

“Even though I am coming back from an injury, my teammates feel like it never happened. They treat me just as normal. You know, the conditioning part was the hardest I definitley would say. I mean like, running back it was kind of crazy, but I got in rhythm pretty fast,” said junior center, Avery Carter.

Carter was just released in the middle of October to play again. Even though it is his first year as head coach of the Lady Rebels, Coach Sumrall sees the talent Avery has.

“The more we play, the more she seems to be gaining confidence and I can start to see glimpses of what I think is the old Avery. Of course I didn’t see the old Avery, but I’m starting to see glimpses of that,” said head coach, Chris Sumrall.

Averging a double-double every game her freshman year, Avery is back to dominating the paint.

“Defensively is really where that comes into play. She does a really good job in the paint, protecting the paint, and blocking, and rebounding so something I think she probably is undervalued in that regard,” said Coach Sumrall.

With a great start for the team, Avery is thrilled to be back on the court with the Lady Rebels.

To be able to just play for Tascosa, for our people again, that’s what I’m excited about,” said Carter.

Tascosa’s next match up is Tuesday vs. Childress at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.