Amarillo Area CASA receives $20,000 donation from Texas Bar Foundation

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA Inc. recently received a donation of $20,000 from the Texas Bar Foundation.

The donation will support Amarillo Area CASA’s Collaborative Family Engagement/Traveling Program to help them continue to advocate for children and families in the area they serve.

“We are so thankful for the support from the Texas Bar Foundation,” said Lina Coronado, Executive Director of Amarillo Area CASA. “It’s because of the continued generosity of our community and supporters like Texas Bar Foundation that Amarillo Area CASA can do the work we do advocating for children in foster care and their families”

Since 1965 the Texas Bar Foundation has given more than $24 million in grants to law-related programs.

Funding from the Texas Bar Foundation will be used to help Amarillo Area CASA strengthen collaboration and enhance CASA advocacy by providing an increasing number of supportive people in a child’s life to positively impact their well-being.

“We are always in need of donations to support our work, as well as more CASA volunteers to serve children and families in our community,” said Linda Coronado, “There is no other volunteer experience like being a CASA volunteer, and I encourage anyone interested to find out more about the work we do and how you can become apart of it.”

