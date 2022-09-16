Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police: 3 teens arrested and charged for involvement of deadly shooting near north Grand Street

Amarillo police has arrested three teenagers after a deadly shooting near north Grand Street Wednesday evening.(KLTV)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested three teenagers after a deadly shooting near north Grand Street Wednesday evening.

According to officials, Amarillo police has arrested 18-year-old Kezabien Mayes, 19-year-old Jovonne Mayes and have charged them for murder.

The 14-year-old girl has also been arrested and charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

On Wednesday Sept. 14, at around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near north Grand Street.

Officers found 17-year-old Adam Jeremiah Maes suffering from a gunshot wound.

Maes was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The homicide is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

