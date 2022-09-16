Amarillo police: 3 teens arrested and charged for involvement of deadly shooting near north Grand Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested three teenagers after a deadly shooting near north Grand Street Wednesday evening.
According to officials, Amarillo police has arrested 18-year-old Kezabien Mayes, 19-year-old Jovonne Mayes and have charged them for murder.
The 14-year-old girl has also been arrested and charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.
On Wednesday Sept. 14, at around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near north Grand Street.
Officers found 17-year-old Adam Jeremiah Maes suffering from a gunshot wound.
Maes was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The homicide is still under investigation.
