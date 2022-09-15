Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near north Grand Street

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police is investigating a shooting after a teen was found suffering from a gunshot wound near north Grand Street last night.

According to officials, on Wednesday Sept. 14, at around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near north Grand Street.

Officers found 17-year-old Adam Jeremiah Maes suffering from a gunshot wound.

Maes was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

All parties involved in this incident have been identified and talked to by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

