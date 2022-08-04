Who's Hiring?
Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center hosts speaker on Vietnam war

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center will be hosting a speaker on his Vietnam war experience.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center will be hosting a veteran speaker about his experience during the Vietnam war.

The event will be on Saturday August 6, at 1:30 p.m. at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center presented by Paul Harpole.

He will be talking about his experience in Vietnam as the flight Chief on an unarmed medical evacuation or Dustoff helicopter from July 1969 until January 1971.

Harpole flew over 475 combat missions in Vietnam. He was awarded the Army Commendation medal, 18 Air medals, and one Air medal with a V for Valor.

The center has visitations hours at their Museum from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free for veterans; adults are $5, children and students $2.

