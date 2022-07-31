Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Police seek homicide suspect

By KFDA Digital
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police are asking for help locating a suspect in a Saturday evening homicide.

Saturday around 7:56 p.m., Amarillo Police officers were called to East Park at 700 south Ross Street on a shooting.

The victim, 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro, died at the scene.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit was called to investigate. Their investigation lead to the suspect being identified as Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr., a 27-year-old male.

The Amarillo Police Department SWAT team searched a residence in the 2900 block of Pittsburgh, but the suspect was not located.

No arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information on the location of Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr. is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr.
Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr.(Amarillo Police Dept.)

Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

Source: Amarillo Police Department

