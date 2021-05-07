WTAMU cowboy advances to National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Finals

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A West Texas A&M University cowboy has advanced to the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Finals.
Hayden Cape, a senior agribusiness major from Earth, Texas, placed second in the Southwest Region as a team roping heeler.
The finals will be held June 11 to 19 in Casper, Wyoming.
“Hayden has put endless amounts of hard work and dedication into his roping skill set. He is one of the most consistent ropers out there, and I am excited for his future career success and numerous titles in this industry,” said Jordan Jo Fabrizio, assistant coach. “And we’re proud of all of our athletes for the work they’ve put in all season long.”
Cape has placed highly in rodeos throughout the season, winning at the Eastern New Mexico University Rodeo held in Levelland from March 18 to 20; winner of the long round and second in average and points at the Ranger College Rodeo in Sweetwater from March 25 to 27; winner of long round and second in average and points at the Howard College Rodeo in Big Spring from April 8 to 10; and second place overall at the Tarlteon State University Rodeo in Stephenville from April 22 to 24.
Other winning cowboys and cowgirls this season include:
- Owen Wahlert, a senior agribusiness and economics major from Grover, Colo.: Placed in average and won points in tie-down roping at Odessa College Rodeo from Feb. 25 to 27;
- Kallen Johnson, a freshman agribusiness and economics major from Canyon: Placed in long-round and average and won points in tie-down roping at Odessa, and placed in long-round and average and won points in tie-down roping at Big Spring;
- Brian Gillen, a sophomore plant, soil and environmental science major from Greeley, Colo.: Won long round, placed in average and won points in tie-down roping at Levelland;
- Shelby Espenson, a senior general business major from Hart: Placed in long round and won points in breakaway roping at Levelland;
- Weston Hollowell, a senior agribusiness and economics major from Booker: Won long round, placed second in average and won points in team roping at Sweetwater, and placed in long round in team roping at Stephenville;
- Calli Montague, a senior equine industry and business major from San Saba: Placed in average and won points in breakaway roping at Snyder; and
- Hennen, a junior sports and exercise sciences major from Sanger: Placed in long-round and won points in barrel racing at Snyder.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.