AC’s Innovation Outpost to hold workshops on business, tech integration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College’s Innovation Outpost is hosting a series of industry-specific workshops to help prepare businesses for an increasingly digital world.
As technology continues to hold a significant space in the workplace, the Innovation Outpost wants to help humans learn more about integrating machines into their work.
The series is called “Greater Amarillo 2025- Living, Learning, and Leading” and will take place via Zoom.
During each session, strategist Todd McLees will walk through the changes that will affect each industry. The workshop will also help attendees learn how they can prepare their workforce and learn leadership skills to take the next step toward the future.
Manufacturing/Food Processing - 3:00 p.m. on May 4
Transportation and Logistics - 3:00 p.m. on May 6
Healthcare/Senior Living - 3:00 p.m. on May 18
Public Sector/Utilities - 3:00 p.m. on May 20
Small Business - 3:00 p.m. on June 1
Oil and Gas/Energy - 3:00 p.m. on June 3
Agriculture - 3:00 p.m. on June 15
