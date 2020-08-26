TABC suspends Zombiez Bar & Grill permits after COVID-19 regulations violations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission issued a 30 day suspension of Zombiez Bar & Grill’s permits after the business violated COVID-19 regulations.
The business holds a mixed beverage permit, a mixed beverage late hours permit, a beverage cartage permit and a food and beverage certificate permit.
Zombiez recently reopened after obtaining a permit that allowed the business to operate with 51 percent of revenue coming from food sales.
On August 21, the TABC says the business failed to operate in accordance with the occupancy requirements and minimum standard health protocols recommended by the Department of State Health Services. Those protocols require groups no larger than 10 and social distancing.
The TABC says the staff did not use face coverings, and hand sanitizer was not available.
As of August 26, the suspension is in place for 30 days effective immediately.
