Levelland PD: Man charged with murder after stabbing death early Saturday morning

Eliasar Tienda arrested on Saturday morning
Eliasar Tienda arrested on Saturday morning(Hockley County Jail)
By Bobby Benally
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland Police say Eliasar Tienda was charged with murder early Saturday morning.

Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia says officers were called to the 1800 block of Houston Street just before 1:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call.

When they arrived, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to Covenant Hospital Levelland, where he died.

Chief Garcia says Tienda was arrested and charged with murder and taken to the Hockely County Jail.

An investigation is still ongoing, no word yet on who the victim is.

Tienda remains in the Hockley County Jail on a $1.1 million bond.

