FAA awards $1.7 million grant for Rick Husband International Airport terminal rehabilitation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration awarded Amarillo a $1.7 million grant to rehabilitate the Rick Husband International Airport’s terminal.

The $1,797,035 grant will be used to improve, modify and rehabilitate the terminal building, according to the FAA grant announcement.

The grant is part of the total $66.2 million from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grant program, which will fund 66 projects at airports in 23 states and Puerto Rico, a press release from the FAA states.

“We are replacing and upgrading key infrastructure and equipment as quickly as possible to improve facilities for air passengers. These investments keep us on track for seamless improvements that fliers will notice in the future,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta Griffin.

The FAA website states many of the grants being awarded involve improving drainage, replacing or purchasing equipment and building new terminals, towers, roads, taxi lanes and runway signage.

For more information on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law or airport grants, visit the Federal Aviation Administration website.

