Ruben on the Road: Christmas program giving back to special needs community

By Ruben Flores
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben makes a stop at Santa’s workshop and learns about a Christmas program giving back to the special needs community.

Anna Marcucci, owner of Tiny Toes Photography by Anna Lee, says this will be their second Christmas Heart Project.

“We are centered toward children who need a little less hustle and bustle. All of our services are free of charge,” said Marcucci.

Sometimes kids can’t handle the regular Santa event, Marcucci says. There’s loud music, bells and whistles and flashes, and some kids just need a quieter setting.

“We are happy to provide that for these moms and for the kids,” said Marcucci.

Toy maker Chrys “Santa Chrys” Griffing says they’ve been doing events on Candy Cane Lane and everywhere around the Panhandle.

He says one of our coworkers mentioned her son can’t handle the bright lights, loud noises and all of the excitement that comes with large events like the snowball fights.

“It got me to thinking, what can we do for kids like that that can’t participate,” said Santa Chrys. “So like every other kid.”

Marcucci says generally it’s a safer environment. It’s quieter, calmer, and most of the time their goal is that visitors walk in and own the place.

“We want them to feel safe, but a lot of times it’s the moms. The moms feel safer and we want all of those feelings to be calm and excited and just have the magic of Christmas,” said Marcucci.

“As long as I’m alive it’ll be going every Dec. 12,” said Santa Chrys.

He says last year, there were people in Dumas, Pampa and the Lubbock area that mentioned doing something like this there.

“But we are setting aside Dec. 12 every year, this is what we’re doing. Nobody else gets booked that day, this is specifically for these kids,” said Santa Chrys.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

