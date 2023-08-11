Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Judge sentences Moore County man to 35 years in prison on sex assault charge

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - A judge sentenced a man to 35 years in prison after he confessed to over 520 acts of sexual assault against a mentally disabled woman, officials said.

The State of 69th District Attorney said 46-year-old Joe Luis Bravo, Jr., of Etter, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a mentally disabled person.

The press release said that Bravo requested the judge to assess his punishment instead of accepting a plea bargain. The punishment range for the charge is five to 99 years or life in prison.

Law enforcement received a first report of the crime when the victim, a mentally disabled woman, was pregnant.

Bravo was identified as the suspect and told law enforcement that he had sex with the victim once.

In front of the judge, Bravo testified for himself at the sentencing hearing.

He admitted to having sex with the woman five to six times a week for two years, even after she had the baby, the press release said.

The judge sentenced Bravo to 35 years in prison and he will be required to serve at least one half of his sentence before being parole eligible.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

In January of 2022, Bravo escaped from the Moore County jail while waiting on trial. The judge sentenced Bravo to 30 months in prison for that charge.

A judge sentenced a man to 35 years in prison after he confessed to over 520 acts of sexual...
A judge sentenced a man to 35 years in prison after he confessed to over 520 acts of sexual assault against a mentally disabled woman. (Source: State of Texas 69th District Attorney)(State of Texas 69th District Attorney)
A judge sentenced a man to 35 years in prison after he confessed to over 520 acts of sexual...
A judge sentenced a man to 35 years in prison after he confessed to over 520 acts of sexual assault against a mentally disabled woman. (Source: State of Texas 69th District Attorney)(State of Texas 69th District Attorney)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department responding to crash involving motorcycle and SUV
Amarillo PD: 1 person dead after crash involving motorcycle and SUV
Amarillo police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a head on crash last night...
Amarillo police identify motorcyclist killed in head on crash Thursday on Washington St.
Amarillo Police Department responding to officer-involved shooting
Amarillo Police Department confirm 1 man dead after officer-involved shooting
Byron Matthew Segler
Amarillo police looking for man wanted on aggravated assault charge
Sanborn Street House Fire
Amarillo family of 11 displaced after house fire on Sanborn Street

Latest News

New mural being added to the Discovery Center facing the pond at Medi Park.
Discovery Center asking for donations for new mural
Amarillo police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a head on crash last night...
Amarillo police identify motorcyclist killed in head on crash Thursday on Washington St.
Mid-Friday Outlook with Tanner
Region 16 has announced the elementary and secondary 2023 Teachers of the Year.
Region 16 names 2 teachers as 2023 Teachers of the Year