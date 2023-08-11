Judge sentences Moore County man to 35 years in prison on sex assault charge

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - A judge sentenced a man to 35 years in prison after he confessed to over 520 acts of sexual assault against a mentally disabled woman, officials said.

The State of 69th District Attorney said 46-year-old Joe Luis Bravo, Jr., of Etter, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a mentally disabled person.

The press release said that Bravo requested the judge to assess his punishment instead of accepting a plea bargain. The punishment range for the charge is five to 99 years or life in prison.

Law enforcement received a first report of the crime when the victim, a mentally disabled woman, was pregnant.

Bravo was identified as the suspect and told law enforcement that he had sex with the victim once.

In front of the judge, Bravo testified for himself at the sentencing hearing.

He admitted to having sex with the woman five to six times a week for two years, even after she had the baby, the press release said.

The judge sentenced Bravo to 35 years in prison and he will be required to serve at least one half of his sentence before being parole eligible.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

In January of 2022, Bravo escaped from the Moore County jail while waiting on trial. The judge sentenced Bravo to 30 months in prison for that charge.

