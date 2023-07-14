Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

CUTE: Zoo welcomes newborn cotton-top tamarin

A Michigan zoo announced that a newborn cotton-top tamarin was born to parents Yuri and LG.
A Michigan zoo announced that a newborn cotton-top tamarin was born to parents Yuri and LG.(Potter Park Zoo)
By Samantha Sayles and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A Michigan zoo announced on Thursday the arrival of a newborn cotton-top tamarin.

The cotton-top tamarin baby was born to parents Yuri and LG on June 9 at Potter Park Zoo.

The new baby marks the fifth successful litter for the pair in the past five years. The arrival of the baby brings the cotton-top tamarin family group to a total of eight members.

Potter Park Zoo said cotton-top tamarins are a highly endangered primate species. They are often captured and traded illegally as pets, and their natural forest homes in Columbia are being destroyed for activities like cattle ranching, farming, and urban expansion.

There are only around 2,000 adult cotton-top tamarins left in the wild.

The zoo said animal care and veterinary teams will continue to provide around-the-clock care and attention to ensure the baby’s and its family’s well-being.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said an Amarillo police officer was hospitalized after getting hit by a vehicle...
Amarillo police officer hospitalized after hit by vehicle Wednesday morning on SE 3rd Ave
Authorities said an Amarillo man was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in New Mexico.
Authorities: Amarillo man killed in motorcycle crash in New Mexico
A Pampa resident has claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in a Texas Lottery scratch game.
Pampa resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery
Amarillo firefighters battled a structure fire Wednesday morning on Southeast 15th Avenue.
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determines cause of Wednesday morning duplex fire
DPS officials say an Amarillo man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list has been...
Amarillo man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list captured in Florida

Latest News

FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
Hollywood actors' union agrees to strike
Lease extended for Greenways playa lake pump
City of Amarillo explains funding for pumping of Amarillo’s playa lakes
FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.
FTC reportedly opens investigation of ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July...
One-third of Americans under heat alerts as blistering weather spreads from Southwest to California