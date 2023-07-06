Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge

Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge(Source: Gray News)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department responded to a firework accident last night that resulted in the death of a teenager.

According to APD, at around 10:11 p.m. last night, officers were called to the area of Evergreen street near Northeast 13th Avenue and Eastridge Baptist Church.

Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old teenager down and lifesaving measures were started.

The teen was taken to an area hospital and died from his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Rangers are investigating a “questionable death” in Childress.
Texas Rangers investigating ‘questionable death’ of 79-year-old man in Childress
Davidson Oil
City of Albuquerque owes Amarillo gasoline company $744,547 in damages
Lolly and Pop’s Fireworks is run by the Unwin family in three Texas Panhandle locations and...
Lolly & Pop’s Fireworks stands give back to Panhandle communities
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died after he fell off a ferry boat and his mother was killed...
7-year-old dies after falling off ferry, mother killed trying to save him, police say
What's happening with the mosquitoes within city limits
Current mosquito situation within Amarillo and Canyon city limits

Latest News

All seats are now officially filled for Amarillo’s City Council.
Josh Craft, Les Simpson sworn into Amarillo City Council
Calico County and Riley Blue Boutique were among those needing renovations due to damage.
‘Everything fell into place’: Amarillo businesses impacted by flood entering new normal
A Dallas area company filed a connection agreement Monday for a solar power project near...
Solar power project coming to Nazareth area around 2025
Amarillo motor officials have previewed Iron Horse Shoot Out.
Amarillo police hosting Iron Horse Shoot Out in August, sneak peak Friday