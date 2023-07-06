Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department responded to a firework accident last night that resulted in the death of a teenager.

According to APD, at around 10:11 p.m. last night, officers were called to the area of Evergreen street near Northeast 13th Avenue and Eastridge Baptist Church.

Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old teenager down and lifesaving measures were started.

The teen was taken to an area hospital and died from his injuries.

