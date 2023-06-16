Officials: 3 confirmed dead, 56 injured, 2 missing after tornado hits Perryton

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple agencies from throughout the Texas Panhandle are responding to assist Perryton after a tornado passed through the city Thursday.

Officials are calling this a “mass casualty event.”

The Booker Fire Department and the Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56 injured and at least two missing. Perryton is also without power Friday morning.

The tornado caused mass destruction throughout the area, with the effected area traveling from the northwest part of the city and traveling to the west central part of Perryton, according to Sheriff Terry L. Bouchard, Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office.

Bouchard said many mobile homes, houses and businesses sustained severe damage.

Officials are working to get fire EMS and emergency crews into the needed areas.

The community is asked to stay at home while emergency services assess damage. A curfew is in place from midnight to 6:00 a.m., Bouchard said.

Drivers are asked to slow down in damaged areas, and many areas are blocked off due to damages and concerns of injuries, Bouchard said.

Hansford County Judge Tim Glass says Hansford County Emergency Management, fire departments and EMS were paged out for a “possible mass casualty” in Perryton.

The Borger Police Department, Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office, Booker Fire Department, among other agencies, are assisting with search and rescue efforts.

The Amarillo Fire Department has sent the AMBUS with multiple people. A Chase Unit and Amarillo Medical Services have sent five ambulances to assist in Perryton.

Bouchard said people can take shelter at the Ochiltree County Expo Center, Perryton High School, and Community Worship Center.

Ochiltree General Hospital says anyone who needs medical attention can come to the hospital or clinic.

State Representative Four Price says the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Governor Greg Abbott’s offices are mobilizing resources to assist with search and rescue, medical help and more.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.