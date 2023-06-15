Who's Hiring?
New Mexico mental health professional found guilty of sexual acts with patient

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that a mental health professional has been found guilty of engaging in sexual acts with a patient.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney Quentin Ray announced a Roosevelt County jury found 53-year-old Jon E. Perry of Roswell, New Mexico, guilty of criminal sexual penetration, a third degree felony.

According to a press release, charges were filed against Perry when law enforcement became aware that he made sexual advances on a patient.

Officials say Perry once held a New Mexico state license as a physician assistant.

The patient had been receiving mental health treatment at the Eastern New Mexico Sunrise Mental Health Center under Perry’s care.

Perry continued to manipulate the victim over the course of several months. In September 2020, Perry traveled to Portales, New Mexico, and had sex with the woman at her work.

New Mexico law prohibits a provider of psychotherapy from having sexual relations with a current patient or a person who has been a patient during the prior year.

Perry faces up to three years in prison, a lifetime of parole and registration as a sex offender.

The New Mexico State Police worked in cooperation with the Roswell Police Department and Portales Police Department to investigate the case.

