Amarillo police: 1 arrested after shooting dog, trespassing home on Sunday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he shot a dog and trespassed a home.

RMoney Kyanvean Cashun Thomas was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in a municipality, cruelty to non-livestock animals, criminal trespass of a habitation, evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Around 12:23 a.m. Sunday, police received multiple calls to the area of Heritage Hills Parkway on a dog being shot.

According to a press release, police say witnesses saw two people flee the scene before officers arrived.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Department of Public Safety Troopers arrived and began looking for the suspects.

An 18-year-old man was found and detained between Lexford Drive and Heritage Hills Parkway.

The second subject, 17-year-old Thomas, entered a home on Lexford Drive without permission.

Police say Thomas left the home once officers arrived and was found hiding between two houses on the block.

No gun was found on either man, but one was later found on the ground between two houses in the area. The gun was traced back to Thomas.

Thomas was booked into the Randall County Jail. The second man was released at the scene.

