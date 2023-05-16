Over 200 businesses, exhibitors expected at 30th annual BusinessConnection Tradeshow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Anyone wanting to network with businesses are invited to the 30th Annual BusinessConnection Tradeshow this Thursday.

The event, which is the area’s largest business-to-business tradeshow, is May 18 in the north end of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex

The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce said there are more than 200 businesses, organizations and exhibitors set to be at the tradeshow.

Businesses will be able to promote their products and services to about 4,000 visitors at the show and network with other business professionals and potential customers.

Between 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the show is free with a VIP ticket or guests can give their business card for entry during those hours.

For $5, the public can attend the show from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Food Court tickets are available through Wednesday for $10 each or $15 the day of the event. More than 20 restaurants and caterers will provide food.

Food Court tickets include a one-time entry for all you can eat lunch between 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Regency Room at the Civic Center.

For a list of sponsors and exhibitors, click here.

For more details, call the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce at (806) 373-7800.

