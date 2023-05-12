Who's Hiring?
Amarillo experts warn parents about secondary drowning dangers

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With summer just around the corner, many kids are gearing up and will be ready to enjoy area lakes and pools.

While many parents know drowning is a danger with any water activity, there is another danger health experts are warning parents about: secondary drowning.

This type of drowning occurs when a child is struggling to swim and breathes water into their lungs.

This causes inflammation and fluid to build up within the lungs.

“It comes across as something that happens possibly a day later or longer when actually secondary drowning is effects from the initial submersion event causing secondary problems,” says TTUHSC Pediatric Specialist, Dr. Anders Leverton.

While adults can also suffer from this, children are more susceptible because of their size.

This type of drowning is different because it happens once the child or person leaves the water.

Symptoms will usually start showing themselves a few hours after the initial submersion.

“Some of the things you’re gonna be looking for is gonna be in the respiratory system and some of those symptoms are fast breathing, increased work of breathing, and it can also be noisy breathing,” says Dr. Leverton.

Other symptoms parents need to look out for include vomiting and a decrease in childrens’ activity level.

Dr. Leverton says it is also important that children are taught water safety, but the biggest way to prevent secondary drowning is by keeping a close eye on kids whenever they are in or near the water.

While it is not common, experts urge you to take your child to the ER if they are experiencing symptoms.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

