Badgers welcome Bulldogs to HODGETOWN for last games of the regular season

Amarillo College Badgers
Amarillo College Badgers(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Badgers played the Clarendon College Bulldogs Saturday afternoon in a doubleheader for the last games of the regular season.

The Badgers won game one in a close one, 3-2.

Then the Bulldogs came back and won two, 11-3.

Amarillo College ended its inaugural season 28-28 and 17-19 in conference play.

