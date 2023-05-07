Badgers welcome Bulldogs to HODGETOWN for last games of the regular season
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Badgers played the Clarendon College Bulldogs Saturday afternoon in a doubleheader for the last games of the regular season.
The Badgers won game one in a close one, 3-2.
Then the Bulldogs came back and won two, 11-3.
Amarillo College ended its inaugural season 28-28 and 17-19 in conference play.
