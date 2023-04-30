Palo Duro Canyon trails closed due to rainfall, re-opening tomorrow morning

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The trails at the Palo Duro Canyon were closed today due to amount of rain received the day before.

The park received 1.23 inches of rain from the previous storm and officials say that the water will take time to dry.

The trail system was closed to protect the soils integrity, as hiking on wet trails can cause worse flooding and can wash away trails in future rainfall.

The trails are scheduled to re-open tomorrow morning at 6 a.m.

