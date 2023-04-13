Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Clarendon ISD band director facing charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor

Jacob Diaz
Jacob Diaz(Clarendon CISD website)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - A Clarendon Independent School District band director was arrested on a charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The Clarendon Enterprise said 24-year-old Jacob Diaz was arrested yesterday on the Class A Misdemeanor charge and was booked into the Donley County jail.

“We cannot have a teacher doing this,” Donley County Sheriff Butch Blackburn said. “The public needs to be able to trust a teacher will be a guardian for our kids and not allow them to do the wrong things.”

On Monday during CCISD’s board meeting, Diaz had turned in his resignation.

Since the arrest, Clarendon CISD placed Diaz on administrative leave. They said he resigned effective the end of the year.

They are working to hire a replacement.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dimmitt dairy farm caught on fire Monday night.
Dimmitt dairy farm explosion ‘by far the deadliest barn fire for cattle overall’
Coulter Gardens & Nursery Inc.
Coulter Gardens & Nursery advises to hold off on summer planting
The South Fork Dairy explosion has shaken the community of Dimmitt and residents have shared...
‘It was crazy’: Dimmitt community shocked by massive dairy farm explosion
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, thousands of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Castro County Judge commends Castro County Sheriff Sal Rivera for his hard work during Monday’s...
Castro County Judge thankful there was no ‘loss of human life’ after dairy farm explosion

Latest News

An off-duty Amarillo police officer was hit by a car while intervening during a domestic dispute.
Off-duty Amarillo police officer hit by car
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Center City of Amarillo is selling graduation banners.
Center City selling graduation banners to hang in downtown Amarillo
The Working Dogs of America National Championship is this weekend in Canyon.
Working Dogs of America National Championship set for this weekend in Canyon