Court documents: Officials report finding $1 million of drugs in Sherman Co. traffic stop

Officials report finding $1 million of drugs in Sherman Co. traffic stop
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing federal charges after officials found around $1 million worth of drugs after a traffic stop in Sherman County.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 8, at around 10:37 a.m., a Stratford police officer saw a white Kia fail to signal before changing lanes.

The officer stopped the Kia and identified the driver as Christopher Scott Crayton, who had two containers of marijuana in plain sight on the passenger seat.

The officer then asked Crayton if there was anything illegal in his car, to which Crayton said no.

The compliant states that Crayton then consented to a search of his car, where the officer found two other containers of marijuana, totaling a weight of about 142.2 grams.

Upon further search, the officer found a black backpack in the trunk of the car holding nine packages of cocaine.

Crayton was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

According to street estimates the drugs are worth around $1 million.

