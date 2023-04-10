Who's Hiring?
WT hosting April’s Great Book Series on ‘Shooting an Elephant’

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University will be hosting April’s Great Book Series “Shooting an Elephant” by George Orwell’s.

Dr. Robert Fulton, adjunct professor of humanities and English at Amarillo College, will lead the discussion of George Orwell’s book on April 11, at 7 p.n., via Zoom.

Though Orwell is most associated lately with his allegorical novel “Animal Farm” and the dystopian “1984,” he began his writing career as a journalist and essayist.

“Shooting an Elephant” draws on his work on the Indian Imperial Police in Burma in the 1920s.

“The focus of the story puts the reader in the uncomfortable position of ‘what would you do?’ when faced whether to shoot an elephant that has killed a man. Would you shoot the elephant, or not?,” said Fulton, who also teaches with Southern Methodist University’s Continuing and Professional Education division.

To register, email Dr. Daniel Bloom at dbloom@wtamu.edu

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

