U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awards $9.5 million for new Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Lubbock

Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi
Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi(SOURCE: Veterans Land Board, Corpus Christi)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded today a grant of $9.5 million for a new Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Lubbock.

The grant will be used to create the cemetery including pre-placed crypts, columbarium niches, in ground cremated remain plots, irrigation, grading, drainage, landscaping, roads, administration buildings, maintenance yard, committal shelter and supporting infrastructure.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham says the grant will service over 21,540 Texas veterans in the Lubbock community.

The future Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Lubbock will be the first one constructed in 12 years. The last Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi was opened in 2011.

