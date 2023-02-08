Who's Hiring?
Amarillo man who shot and killed 3 teens in 1999 faces execution

An Amarillo man who has been convicted in the year 1999 for shooting three teen boys in their sleep has a scheduled execution this evening.(Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Kevin Welch
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man convicted in the 1999 shooting of three teen boys in their sleep has a scheduled execution this evening.

John Balentine, 54, has already had three execution delays over the years.

Today’s events started with the state’s top criminal court approving the execution that a district judge had delayed.

He was sentenced to death for the deaths of 17-year-old Edward Mark Caylor, 15-year-old Kai Brooke Geyer and 15-year-old Steven Watson at a home in Amarillo.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers have said they think the shootings stemmed from bad blood between Balentine and Caylor, who was the brother of his ex-girlfriend.

Defense attorneys also claim racial issues influenced the jury.

All three victims were shot once in the head while sleeping.

In a 2012 interview, Steven’s mother said Balentine had not offered any type of apology or explanation.

“I’ve tried to talk to him before,” she said. “I’ve tried to go to the prison and talk to him but he refused to talk to me.”

The execution is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

