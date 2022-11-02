Amarillo Parks and Recreation hosting lego robotics camps on Tuesdays in November

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is hosting Lego Robotics Camps for the month of November.

“Robotics class is important because it allows kids to come out and learn a little bit about STEM,” says Pedro Saucedo, Parks Program Coordinator. “It gets them out of the house, gets them to learn different things they normally wouldn’t learn at home, and hopefully they’ll enjoy it and they can do bigger things and go to bigger classes.”

The camps are every Tuesday this month, if you missed the first one there are still chances to sign up and go. Kids 6 years or older participating in the camp will explore the fundamental principles of STEM while putting those skills to work with Legos to build unique and elaborate mechanical objects.

“We’re hoping they take away from this that it’s okay to try different things,” says Saucedo. “If you make a mistake it’s fine it’s how you learn how you fix it and make it better and hopefully they end up liking engineering or robotics.”

The classes cost $10 and space is limited, the classes go from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday nights. Every week is a different project for kids to do.

“We would love to have a lot of kids from this community come out we don’t get as many as I would love to have,” says Saucedo. “Our goal is to get a lot of kids from this community that has never touched Lego robotics and really don’t understand what it is they’ll come out here and build something. Maybe we’ll spark something in them that will drive them to do bigger better things as they go on in life.”

If you miss out this month, Parks and Recreation is planning another Lego robotics camp in March.

