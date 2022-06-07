Who's Hiring?
Eastern New Mexico officials to examine report that could lead to new behavioral health facility

City of Portales
City of Portales(Source: City of Portales)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - Governing officials in Eastern New Mexico will meet this week to look at the findings of a study that could lead to a behavioral health facility in the area.

Governing entities of Curry County, Roosevelt County, Quay County, Clovis, Portales, DeBaca County and Fort Sumner will come together at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 at the Yam Theater, located at 219 Main St., in Portales.

Initium Health of Denver, the company that led the study, said it was conducted due to concerns regarding growing mental health and behavioral needs in Eastern New Mexico.

The study covered behavioral health feasibility, which examined the potential need for the development of a community mental health center that would provide facilities for the delivery of mental health care services to the area.

The proposed facility would provide inpatient and outpatient care for mental health and substance use disorders.

Initium Health received input from healthcare and behavioral healthcare providers in the area.

The public is invited to the meeting.

